Jerome M. Camp



Jerome M. Camp, 72, a longtime resident of Evergreen Park, IL, died September 21, 2020 in his sleep at home.



Jerry was born December 13, 1947, in Toledo, OH, to Paul and Clara (Hudzinski) Camp. He was a 1965 graduate of Toledo Central Catholic High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. In Toledo, Jerry worked at AP Parts Corp. and Midas, Inc., and relocated with Midas to the Chicago area. He retired from Eagle Steel Corporation, Bensenville, IL. Jerry had a wide variety of practical skills, ranging from auto repair to home remodeling to tooth extraction, which he generously shared on countless projects for family and friends, typically ending in a job well done and many laughs along the way. A unique sense of humor made Jerry an eagerly anticipated source of smiles and laughter at family gatherings. He will be missed.



Surviving are his son, Chris Camp of Marion, IN; daughters, Mindy Camp of Marion, IN, and Megan (Sean) Wadzinski of Oak Forest, IL; and grandchildren, Cody Clasby and Leia and Vada Wadzinski; and Megan's step-daughter, Rayne. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Christine Camp; his former wife, Janet; Megan's mother, and her son, Jim Dondlinger. Jerry was previously married to Debbie Aultman, mother of Chris and Mindy.



Also surviving are his siblings, David (Marilyn) Camp of Midland, MI; Suzanne Dunne of Louisville, KY; Paul Camp of Toledo; Charles (Judy) Camp of Jackson, MI; Alice (John) Hoff of Toledo; and MaryJo (Dave) Richardson of Denver, NC. He also will be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store