Jerome "Jerry" Richter


1934 - 2019
Jerome "Jerry" Richter

Jerome "Jerry" Richter, 85, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born September 2, 1934, in Mt. Hope, Wisconsin, to parents Aldro and Evelyn (Mulroney) Richter. Jerry graduated from Geneseo High School, Geneseo, IL. Saturday, August 24, 1957, was a very special day in the life of Jerome Richter. On that day he married Jacqueline Sharp, from Bartonville, IL, was commissioned into the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant and graduated from Bradley University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Jerry served as a Communications Officer in Okinawa, Japan and the Philippines. He retired from the reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. After returning to the states, Jerry and Jackie settled in Brigham City, Utah. Jerry worked for Thiokol Chemical Company for 6 years, and then returned to the Midwest. Living in Midland, MI. for 4 years, before moving to Ottawa Lake, MI.

He is survived by his loving wife of more than 62 years, Jackie Richter; children Mark (Heidi) of Petoskey, MI., Carrie (Charles) Cantrell of Omaha, NE., and Lorna Richter of Temperance, MI. He was a special grandpa to Matt (Allison) Richter of Wilmington, N.C., John (Sarah) Richter of Lake Orion, MI., Amanda Clawson, of Dundee, MI., Joshua Clawson of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, and Caitlin Cantrell of Denver, CO. Jerry and Jackie are proud to be great grandparents to Scottie and Jane Richter, Kyli Nethery, Owen Regan, and Wells Richter.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; sister JoAnne Beckett and brother Tom Richter.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Sunset Village for their care, and Ashante Hospice. Lisa, we are grateful for all you did to see that Jerry was comfortable and without pain in his final journey, and for all the support the family received.

Private memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, where online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
