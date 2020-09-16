Jerome W. ThiesJerome W. Thies, 77, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 11, 2020 surrounded by his family after a courageous fight with multiple sclerosis. Jerome was born in Toledo, Ohio November 30, 1942 to Monroe and Marion (Sondergeld) Thies. In 1960, he graduated from Lake High School. On October 13, 1962, he married the love of his life, Mary Catherine Feyes. Jerome began working in high school for the family business, Industrial Equipment of Northern Ohio, a farm implement dealer founded by his father for over 40 years until his retirement. A devoted member of the Catholic faith, Jerome was an active parishioner of St Jerome Catholic Church, Walbridge and Knights of Columbus Council # 11450. Jerome spent his life enjoying his passion for fishing. He made annual fishing trips to Nakina, Ontario Canada and loved to show his family and neighbors his prize winning catches. He was a member of the North Toledo Sportsman Club and created lifelong memories with his grandsons at their annual bass fishing derby. Later in life, he shared hunting trips with his son. Jerome loved his family and spent countless hours playing Shanghai with anyone who would join him. He lived a fruitful life and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his wife of 57 years Mary Catherine; children, Mike Thies, Angela Atassi, and Pamela (Eric) Boyer; grandchildren, Ryan (Courtney), Brandon, Nicholas, Rami (Jessica), Remsy, Malek, Ammar, Deena, Bassim, Daniel, and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Carson, Brielle, and Elio; siblings, Barb (Leo) Wax, Linda (Frank) DeFalco, Patricia Thies, and John (Kathy) Thies; brother-in-law, John (Esther) Feyes; sister-in-law, Rita Fuller; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandy Velliquette.The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. where the rosary will be prayed at 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner Street, Walbridge. Private interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in the form of contributions to St. Jerome Catholic Church or Knights of Columbus Council # 11450