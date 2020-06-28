Jerone Edward Dodd
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerone's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerone Edward Dodd

August 31, 1949 - June 18, 2020

Jerone Edward Dodd (Yerimyah Ben Ysrael), 70, born on August 31, 1949, departed his life on June 18, 2020. Jerone was a Hebrew Israelite affiliated with Messianic Sinaitic Congregation located in Charlotte, NC.

He graduated from Scott High School, Toledo, Ohio, in 1967. After graduating he served in the U. S. Air Force in Istanbul, Turkey. Upon his return he worked at IBM for 18 years and later became an Executive Management Trainer until retirement.

Elder Yerimyah Ben Ysrael was the author of three books, (1) Redemption of a Stiff Neck People, (2) The Narrow Path (The Salvation of Yah), and (3) Return to Me and I'll Return to You.

Jerone lovingly called "Ronny" was the oldest of six siblings. He was born to the union of Edward and Odessa Dodd, which both preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish in his memory sons, Dedan Kimathi-Dodd and Jerone (Miho) Dodd, Atlanta, GA; daughters, Somer Dashon Dodd, Atlanta, GA, and Zoe Elise Dodd, Southfield, MI; brother, Kevin (Lavell) Dodd, Wayne, MI; sisters, Geralda (Thomas) Sellers, Detroit, MI, Lisa (James) Scott, West Bloomfield, MI, Neder Dodd, West Bloomfield, MI and Cheryl (Melvin) Acuff, West Bloomfield, MI; five grandkids, Jada Harrell, Sade Harrell, Onyx Dodd, Isis Dodd, Taborn Kimathi-Dodd; a host of family and friends.

Strolling Funeral, June 30, 2020 ~ 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. O.H. Pye III Funeral Home, 17600 Plymouth Rd, Detroit, MI 48227. Due to COVID-19 the immediate family will have private ceremony. YouTube Live Stream, June 30, 2020 ~ 2:30 – 4:30 (access YouTube and type "Jerone Dodd" in search bar) Interment at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, July 1, 2020, 11 a.m., 1502 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Service
02:30 - 04:30 PM
access YouTube and type "Jerone Dodd" in search bar
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral
02:30 - 03:30 PM
O.H. Pye III Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Interment
11:00 AM
Historic Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O.H. Pye III Funeral Home
17600 Plymouth Rd
Detroit, MI 48227
(313) 838-9770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved