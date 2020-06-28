Jerone Edward Dodd



August 31, 1949 - June 18, 2020



Jerone Edward Dodd (Yerimyah Ben Ysrael), 70, born on August 31, 1949, departed his life on June 18, 2020. Jerone was a Hebrew Israelite affiliated with Messianic Sinaitic Congregation located in Charlotte, NC.



He graduated from Scott High School, Toledo, Ohio, in 1967. After graduating he served in the U. S. Air Force in Istanbul, Turkey. Upon his return he worked at IBM for 18 years and later became an Executive Management Trainer until retirement.



Elder Yerimyah Ben Ysrael was the author of three books, (1) Redemption of a Stiff Neck People, (2) The Narrow Path (The Salvation of Yah), and (3) Return to Me and I'll Return to You.



Jerone lovingly called "Ronny" was the oldest of six siblings. He was born to the union of Edward and Odessa Dodd, which both preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish in his memory sons, Dedan Kimathi-Dodd and Jerone (Miho) Dodd, Atlanta, GA; daughters, Somer Dashon Dodd, Atlanta, GA, and Zoe Elise Dodd, Southfield, MI; brother, Kevin (Lavell) Dodd, Wayne, MI; sisters, Geralda (Thomas) Sellers, Detroit, MI, Lisa (James) Scott, West Bloomfield, MI, Neder Dodd, West Bloomfield, MI and Cheryl (Melvin) Acuff, West Bloomfield, MI; five grandkids, Jada Harrell, Sade Harrell, Onyx Dodd, Isis Dodd, Taborn Kimathi-Dodd; a host of family and friends.



Strolling Funeral, June 30, 2020 ~ 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. O.H. Pye III Funeral Home, 17600 Plymouth Rd, Detroit, MI 48227. Due to COVID-19 the immediate family will have private ceremony. YouTube Live Stream, June 30, 2020 ~ 2:30 – 4:30 (access YouTube and type "Jerone Dodd" in search bar) Interment at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, July 1, 2020, 11 a.m., 1502 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606.





