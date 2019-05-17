|
Jerri Dean Perkins Henderson
Jerri Dean Perkins Henderson, was born April 10, 1935. Jerri gained her wings April 2, 2019. Jerri was preceded in death by her parents Ida and Archie Perkins.
She was a lifelong educator 60 years in The City Of Toledo Parks and Recreation; a Social Worker with Lucas County Children Services; and for over 25 years worked as a Toledo Public School educator.
Jerri was a recipient Of The National Jefferson Award founded in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
Jerri leaves to cherish her legacy and memories children, Jalal Henderson and Jameelah (Aaron) Lewis; siblings, Deborah Perkins Of Chicago, IL JoAnn (Ellis) Jordan, Patricia, Wendelin, Cynthia and Kathy Perkins and brother, Kim Perkins of Atlanta, GA; and Aunt Thelma Perkins Chicago IL.
Services are Saturday May 18,2019. Family hour at 11AM Memorial Services at 12 Noon Saint Paul's Missionary Baptist Church 1502 North Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH 43607 officiating Reverend James Willis Sr.
Published in The Blade on May 17, 2019