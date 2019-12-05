Home

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
Rose Hill Cemetery
Mason, OH
Jerrold Franklin Gray MD


1952 - 2019
Jerrold Franklin Gray MD Obituary
Jerrold F. Gray, MD

Jerrold Franklin Gray MD, 67, passed away December 2, 2019 at his home in Waterville, Ohio. Jerrold was born April 16, 1952 in Cincinnati to Richard H and Helen (Bostrom) Gray. He was a graduate of the Medical College of Ohio class of 1995. Jerrold was a Psychiatrist working at the Maumee Valley Guidance Center from 1999 to his passing.

Jerrold is survived by his son Jeffrey of Philadelphia, his brothers, James (Ellen) of Woodstock IL, and John Gray of Tupelo, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife Diming in 2010 and his parents.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH. Graveside Funeral Services will be Saturday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mason, Ohio. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Dec. 5, 2019
