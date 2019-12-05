|
Jerrold F. Gray, MD
Jerrold Franklin Gray MD, 67, passed away December 2, 2019 at his home in Waterville, Ohio. Jerrold was born April 16, 1952 in Cincinnati to Richard H and Helen (Bostrom) Gray. He was a graduate of the Medical College of Ohio class of 1995. Jerrold was a Psychiatrist working at the Maumee Valley Guidance Center from 1999 to his passing.
Jerrold is survived by his son Jeffrey of Philadelphia, his brothers, James (Ellen) of Woodstock IL, and John Gray of Tupelo, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife Diming in 2010 and his parents.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH. Graveside Funeral Services will be Saturday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mason, Ohio. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 5, 2019