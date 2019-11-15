|
(News story) LAMBERTVILLE - Jerry Benore, a pilot since high school who became a flight instructor and airport co-owner and for decades ran a full-service gas station, died Tuesday at Aspen Grove, a senior community in Lambertville. He was 93.
He had congestive heart failure, his son Jack said.
Mr. Benore, a longtime Lambertville resident, flew until 2014. His aircraft of choice was a canary yellow Piper J-3 Cub, "a tail-dragger identical to the model in which he had soloed" in high school, The Blade's Millie Benson wrote in a 1993 column describing the 50-year airborne reunion between Mr. Benore and his flight instructor, Stanley Irons.
Mr. Benore was a Central Catholic High School student when he took flight lessons from Mr. Irons at the former National Airport on Alexis and Telegraph roads, culminating in a 1943 solo flight.
"He was a tough but fair instructor," Mr. Benore said in 1993. "I remember just before he was ready to sign me off for solo, he pretended to be asleep in the cockpit. This was to give me a feeling of being entirely responsible."
Stateside service in the Army Air Corps during World War II followed. Mr. Benore, a veteran of the Air Force Reserve as well, returned to civilian life and took over the service station on his parents' property, also on Alexis.
With new car production on hold for the war effort, Mr. Benore found at first "he sold more oil than gas, because everything was so old that it burned oil," his son said.
Full service was the only service offered, and Mr. Benore greeted drivers with, "'Fill 'er up?'" his son recalled, followed by "'Check the oil for you?'
"Everybody got their windshield washed. I'm a demon with a squeegee to this day," said his son, who worked at Benore's Sunoco Service from age 14-25.
Selling gas, windshield wipers, and tires, and operating a self-service car wash brought in enough income to raise a family, even through the oil crises of the 1970s. He retired from the business in 1985, as self-serve stations with attached convenience stores came to dominate the landscape.
"He had a good run while it lasted, but the gas business changed radically," his son said.
He resumed serious flying in the 1960s and taught would-be pilots at the former Wagon Wheel Airport in Lambertville. He became a part owner of the airport, which was renamed Toledo Suburban, and was a part owner of National Airport.
"He was one of the safest pilots I ever knew," his son said. "He never took a short cut."
In 2006 the Federal Aviation Administration gave him its Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.
Mr. Benore also was a devotee of vintage automobiles. He and his brothers took several years to restore a 1920 Reo roadster. He owned a Sears buggy, available in the early 20th century from the Sears and Roebuck catalog. He received honors as he displayed the autos at shows across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.
He was a leader in the 1950s as his parish, St. Clement, opened its own credit union. His O-negative blood was in constant demand, and he was a willing donor through the years of more than 18 gallons.
"He was very sincere and compassionate," his son said.
Gerald James Benore was born March 2, 1926, the sixth and last of Gertrude and Charles Benore's chldren. He grew up on the family farm at Alexis and Detroit Avenue. He was a 1944 graduate of Central Catholic.
He and the former Lois Spiegelman married in 1946. She died in 1997. Their son Kenny James Benore died in 1958.
Surviving are his daughters, Janie Dudley and Robin Wallace; sons, Jerry, Jack, and Patrick Benore; 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Clement Church. The family suggests tributes to .
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 15, 2019