|
|
Jerry Brooks Cubbage
Jerry Brooks Cubbage, 81, of Springfield (formerly Maumee and Gahanna, Ohio) passed away on June 30th, 2019 following a courageous year and a half battle with lung cancer. A memorial service will be held at Littleton and Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503 at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24th, 2019., Pastors Ron Lokhorst and Cynthia Atwater officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Jenkins Chapel Cemetery, Cable, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Open Hands Free Store, Springfield Ohio. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 21, 2019