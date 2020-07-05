1/1
Jerry Burt Beede
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Burt Beede

Jerry Burt Beede (84) entered eternal rest on June 29, 2020 from his home in Perrysburg, Ohio. He was born in Burlington, VT, on January 4, 1936 to Park C. Beede and Fanny Dean Beede. He lived in Montpelier, VT and moved to Haines City, FL as a teenager. He entered the air force and was stationed in Albuquerque, NM where he met and married his wife, Joanne. After discharge, he was employed by Owens Illinois as a purchasing agent, retiring in 1999. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed boating and pulling kids on waters skis, and time spent with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents; and only sibling, Bruce Dean Beede. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne Race Beede; daughters,Carol (Michael) Repass, Elizabeth (Peter) Coronis, and Linda (Thomas) Gemuenden; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held at an upcoming family reunion. Burial will be at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation Events
3007 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 214-1777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved