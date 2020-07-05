Jerry Burt Beede



Jerry Burt Beede (84) entered eternal rest on June 29, 2020 from his home in Perrysburg, Ohio. He was born in Burlington, VT, on January 4, 1936 to Park C. Beede and Fanny Dean Beede. He lived in Montpelier, VT and moved to Haines City, FL as a teenager. He entered the air force and was stationed in Albuquerque, NM where he met and married his wife, Joanne. After discharge, he was employed by Owens Illinois as a purchasing agent, retiring in 1999. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed boating and pulling kids on waters skis, and time spent with his family.



He was predeceased by his parents; and only sibling, Bruce Dean Beede. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne Race Beede; daughters,Carol (Michael) Repass, Elizabeth (Peter) Coronis, and Linda (Thomas) Gemuenden; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.



A private celebration of life will be held at an upcoming family reunion. Burial will be at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.





