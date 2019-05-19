Jerry E. Pawlowski



Jerry E. Pawlowski, age 56, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home. He was born on January 29, 1963 to Gerald and Sandra (Williams) Pawlowski in Toledo. Jerry was employed with Red Baron at Southwyck for many years and currently was a manager with Miss Cue for many years. He was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Jerry loved his trans-am, playing video games, was a movie buff, cooking and gardening. He loved dogs, especially collies. Jerry will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



He was preceded in death by his father. Jerry is survived by his mom, Sandra Mohney; siblings, Dan (Jeanine) Pawlowski, Corey Burt and David (Vickie) Pawlowski; nieces and nephews, Macenzi, Joseph, Terry, Patrick, Tyler, Logan and Lexi; canine companion, Sophia; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.



The family will receive guests on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4 – 8:00 at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900).



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the or the Toledo Humane Society.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Dan Martin and his family for being so supportive, kind and generous to Jerry throughout all their years of friendship and employment.



To leave a special message for Jerry's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019