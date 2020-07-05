1/1
Jerry Easterwood
1942 - 2020
Jerry Easterwood

Jerry Easterwood, 77, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Bradenton FL. Born October 25, 1942 in Fremont, OH. He lived most of his life in Ft. Wayne, Ind. and recently moved to Florida in 2017. He worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company right out of high school until he retired in 1997, then Star Homes soon after retirement. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where he served as an usher. Playing golf and square dancing was one of his many passions.

Surviving is his son, Mark Easterwood; daughter, Robin (Dan) Schallenkamp; and grandson, Brandon Schallenkamp all of Bradenton FL; brother, Tom (Carol) Easterwood of Perrysburg, OH; 2 nephews and a niece; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jack and Barb Davies of Ft. Wayne and John and Janice Purcell of Auburn, IN; and his extended family members. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Sally Easterwood; wife, Kathleen "Jamie" Easterwood; and dog, Mandy.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. July 10, 2020 at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, IN. Face covering required. Private family services will be held. Burial will be at the Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave. Fort Wayne, IN. Preferred memorials to Tidewell Hospice Bradenton, FL or Fort Wayne Animal Shelter. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
