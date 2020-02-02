|
(News story) Jerry Foley, a World War II Navy veteran and Purple Heart recipient who became a painters union business representative and encouraged anyone seeking sobriety, died Wednesday at Aspen Grove Assisted Living, Lambertville. He was 95.
He'd developed pneumonia and then sepsis, his daughter Shelly Antkowiak said.
Formerly of North Toledo, Mr. Foley moved to Aspen Grove in May, 2012.
Mr. Foley, in his 70s and long silent about his wartime service, penned and then typed a five-page, single-spaced letter to his daughters.
"I don't know if I could have told them in person," Mr. Foley told Blade columnist Roberta de Boer in 2000.
He was a junior at Macomber Vocational High School when he enlisted after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the third of three brothers who went to war. He was part of a new naval beach battalion. Mr. Foley faced his first battle in June, 1944, on Omaha Beach, his unit in the second wave of the Normandy invasion.
He described the blood, the wounded, the bodies he witnessed as he came ashore behind forces that had been mowed down by enemy fire. He made it to the top of a hill uninjured.
"The Germans kept firing and our troops kept falling," he wrote. "Now I wanted to kill every one of them. Hand-to-hand combat with many, looking back at it now, I hate it. How many of those German kids could have been my friends?"
The next year he was in the Pacific Theater at Okinawa, in the radio shack on the top deck of his ship. A kamikaze pilot approached.
"The plane hit and all hell exploded," he wrote. Some in the radio shack were wounded; others killed. Mr. Foley had a concussion. With the ship sinking, he thought of his parents - "I wanted my mommy," he wrote. Someone threw him overboard. He believed the ship would roll over on him or the sharks would get him. Death seemed certain.
Instead he was lifted up and put in a small boat. "How many people saved my life that day!" he wrote. While in the hospital, he received a Purple Heart.
"When I came home, I was a physical and mental wreck," he wrote, explaining that at times he was dangerous. He had flashbacks.
"At times I still cry, but now it is your mother who holds me and lets me cry it out," he wrote. "Your mother is the only person that I have told just about everything that happened to me, but the years are going by, and I just wanted to share with you what your father did."
His daughter Robin Raley said: "I think it helped [him] release some of the pain."
Gerald Francis Foley was born Dec. 28, 1924, to Cecilia and Harry Foley. He grew up in East Toledo and became a union painter, as his father was. He worked for Charles Mann Painting Co. In the 1960s, he was elected a business representative of the painters union's Local 7. He served in that role until he retired at age 59, but remained a dues-paying member. He was president in the early 1970s of the Ohio State Conference of Painters.
"People listened to him and took him seriously," daughter Shelly said.
Mr. Foley was a 48-year participant in Alcoholics Anonymous, sponsoring others in their sobriety.
"He would get calls from guys who needed help and go to them in the middle of the night," daughter Shelly said. "If someone needed him, he would."
He had a big personality and liked to tell jokes, daughter Shelly said.
Daughter Robin said: "He loved his girls, and that included Mom. He wasn't a church-going man, but loved God, loved AA. He was proud that he fought for his country."
He and the former Thelma Schmidlin married July 3, 1948. She died April 8, 2007.
Surviving are his daughters Shelly Antkowiak and Robin Raley; brother, Walter Foley; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, where funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The family suggests tributes to ProMedica Hospice or Aspen Grove Assisted Living.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 2, 2020