Jerry Hobbs
Jerry N. "The Drummer" Hobbs, 78, passed away November 2, 2019. Born to Jerry R. and Beadie Hobbs of Toledo, Ohio. He married Mary A. Smith on March 11, 1972, out of that union one child, Edward L. Hobbs. He graduated from Scott High School in 1959 where he ran track & field and after graduation he was a volunter coach. He retired from Jeep in 2001.
Surviving are wife, son and granddaughter, Ashley M. Hobbs.
Services are 5:00 pm Saturday, November 9, 2019, at The House of Day Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019