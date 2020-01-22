|
|
Jerry James
Jerry James, 74, died peacefully but unexpectedly on January 18, 2020, at his home in Cudjoe Key, Florida. He was born November 21, 1945, in Cullman, Alabama. He was one of 14 children born to the late Dewey and Francis James.
While he was short on hobbies, Jerry did enjoy boating and time spent on the water. Many great family memories were made on the pontoon and sky boat at the family cottage on the river and later making many trips to the Lake Erie Islands and watching fireworks downtown aboard his boat "Pipe Dream". He and his wife Janet owned and operated an excursion paddle wheel boat on the Maumee River Downtown Toledo named the "Arawanna Belle" in the late 90's. He taught his children the value of hard work and honesty and to help others whenever possible. He enjoyed time with family, especially the many grandchildren that adored him and looked up to him.
His life long career was in construction. He worked for a local paving contractor in the late 60's and early 70's. When he decided to pursue his dream of starting his own company he did so with a few hundred dollars and a wealth of determination. He, along with his eventual business partner Jim Macrae, would do side jobs in the evening and weekends, working long hours, they eventually saved enough to purchase a couple pieces of equipment. In 1974, they started Crestline Paving and Excavating in Toledo. His passion for the business as well as the industry, was undeniable over the years as he worked tirelessly along with Jim and many family members including his brother Ken and his sister Barb, some of whom are still with the company today.
Jerry was living proof that with hard work and dedication along with appreciation and respect for those he employed. He could accomplish anything. The success of Crestline enabled him to help others in many ways and earned him the respect of his peers. He was not one to conform to anything other than who he was. Sometimes he had a tough exterior, but always a heart of gold. The man with the plan, well thought out details, and always, always a contingency plan. Never afraid to take chances and always ready for the next challenging project.
Jerry eventually retired from the business in 2012 and sold Crestline to his son Chris and daughter in law Rachel who continue the company's legacy today. A few years later, Jerry and his wife Janet moved from Ottawa Hills to their home in the beautiful Florida Keys. Although retired, he never stopped building and improving things right up to his final hour, and continued to be a source of advise and support to his children, grandchildren and many people he came in contact with over his lifetime.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janet James; daughter, Kelly (John) Childers; sons, John (Danielle) Moses and Christopher (Rachel) James; grandchildren, Jessica, Ashton, Caden, Maia, Gage and Lexi Moses, Nicole, Jared and Austin James, John Jr. and Joseph Childers, and Kayla Deppen and James Saldivar; and 5 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his sisters, Marie Speak, Nita Wyatt, Patricia Hamilton and Barbara James-Puls; brother, Kenneth James.
He was preceded in death by his son, Rick; his parents, Dewey and Franci;, his sister, Janet McGregor; brothers, Robert, Jimmy, Jack, Gene, Huey, Darrell and Harold. Also preceded in death were his beloved miniature schnauzers, Jack and Harvey.
Friends will be received at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Blade from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020