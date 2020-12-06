1/
Jerry Jarchow
1937 - 2020
Jerry Jarchow

9/27/1937 - 11/30/2020

Jerry Jarchow, age 83, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at McLaren St. Luke's Hospital. He was born on September 27, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to Clarence and Miriam (Bickel) Jarchow. Jerry was a 1955 graduate of DeVilbiss High School and later earned his bachelor's degree and MBA in Business from the University of Toledo. He spent the majority of his working years at Kellermeyer as the Ads sales manager and VP of Sales.

Jerry's favorite pastimes were golfing, working out, attending sporting events and bowling. Jerry was a season ticket holder for the Toledo Walleye and Mud Hens. He never missed an opening day game! Jerry also supported his grandchildren by attending their supporting events. Jerry bowled for 40 years in various city leagues. On December 10, 2002 he bowled a perfect 300 game. Jerry was inducted into the International Bowlers Hall of Fame.

Jerry served his country in the Air Force, 112th Tactical Fighter Squadron. He was on active duty from 1961-1962, during the Cuban crisis. Jerry was a member of the Toledo Rocket Alumni Association. He was one of the founding organizers of the Maumee Girls Summer Softball League in 1972. He volunteered at Oakdale under the STARS program. Jerry also kept stats for the Rogers High School Football Team for 20 years.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janet; daughters, Jennifer (Bob) Jarvis of Lexington, Ohio and daughter, Julie of Toledo; grandchildren, Lori ( Nic) Johnson, Mike Jarvis and great grandchild, Jack Johnson.

Services will be announced at a later date. In memory of Jerry, please consider a donation to The Canine Companions for Independence, 7480 New Albany-Condit Road, New Albany, Ohio 43054. (Please note that your donation is in Memory of Jerry Jarchow). The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
