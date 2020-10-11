Jerry John NeverJerry John Never, 85, went to join the love of his life, Sherrie Never, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his Bedford Township residence.He is survived by his sons, Michael, Jerry Jr., Gary, Steven (Donna), Jeffrey (Jenny), Eric (Michelle), and Robert Never; several grand and greatgrandchildren; and brother, Danny Never.Family and friends are invited to gather at the Chapel of Peace, at Toledo Memorial Park Tuesday, October 13, where the Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. After the service Jerry will be laid to rest beside Sherrie.In lieu of flowers tributes to the family would be appreciated. Online condolences