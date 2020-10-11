1/1
Jerry John Never
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry John Never

Jerry John Never, 85, went to join the love of his life, Sherrie Never, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his Bedford Township residence.

He is survived by his sons, Michael, Jerry Jr., Gary, Steven (Donna), Jeffrey (Jenny), Eric (Michelle), and Robert Never; several grand and greatgrandchildren; and brother, Danny Never.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Chapel of Peace, at Toledo Memorial Park Tuesday, October 13, where the Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. After the service Jerry will be laid to rest beside Sherrie.

In lieu of flowers tributes to the family would be appreciated. Online condolences

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Chapel of Peace, at Toledo Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved