1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Jerry Krall, 92, a football star at Libbey High School and Ohio State University - and essential to the Buckeyes' 1950 Rose Bowl win - who brought a grasp of detail to a high-profile role at Owens-Illinois Inc., died Sunday in his Rossford home.



He was under hospice care as he dealt with complications of cancer, son Chris said.



He was born April 19, 1927, to Frances and Anthony Krall, one of 10 children and the youngest of seven boys. He was 9 years old when his father died in a fall. In those Depression days, he helped his mother carry home provisions from a relief station at the Civic Auditorium on Erie Street, he told The Blade in 2018.



He and several of his brothers worked picking vegetables at a farm near what is now Airport Highway and Angola Road.



His mother didn't want him to play football, but when he was a sophomore at Libbey, an older sister signed his permission slip. He played with his brother Ed "Midge" Krall. With co-captain Tony Momsen, he delivered Libbey two City League championships in a row, was first team All City and All Ohio, and was Ohio player of the year as a senior.



"I was very fortunate. I was very fast," Mr. Krall told The Blade in 2008.



Widely sought, he narrowed his college choices to the University of Michigan and Ohio State University - and decided by flipping a coin.



A knee injury forced the halfback to spend a year recuperating. Back on the gridiron, he led the 1949 Buckeyes in rushing, passing, and receiving. In the 1950 Rose Bowl, he ran for 50 yards and threw for 20 yards. Ohio State beat the University of California, the game decided in the final two minutes by a field goal.



He went on to play for more than two seasons in the NFL, including a stint on a Detroit Lions team that included Bobby Layne and Doak Walker.



Afterward, he worked for Virgil Gladieux's food service business - and developed a connection that led to his more than 40-year career at O-I. Mr. Krall became the company's executive director of meetings and food services.



"He was very well organized. He became very familiar and had expert knowledge in meeting space and things like that," his son Gary said.



Mr. Krall was a former member of the Rossford Board of Education.



Surviving are his wife, the former Helen Chenetski, whom he married April 11, 1953; sons Gary, John, Christopher, and Gerald "Chip" Krall; daughters Cheryl Setola and Marianne Pearson; sisters Bernadine Smigielski, Pat Kowalski, and Shirley Sabin, and nine grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at All Saints Church, Rossford, where the body will be after 9 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to All Saints Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019