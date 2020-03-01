|
Jerry L. Pryke, Sr.
Jerry L. Pryke, Sr., 78, of Reno Beach, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 29, 1941, in Toledo to Charles and Elizabeth Pryke. Jerry attended Clay Senior High School before joining the U.S. Navy. He worked as a boilermaker, starting with Hans Hanson Welding and retired from the Toledo Shipyard. Jerry was a self-taught "Jack of all trades" and could fix anything. He loved to enhance his knowledge by reading and passed on his knowledge to everyone.
Jerry also loved to take road trips in his car while listening to music. He enjoyed listening to anything, from Opera to Led Zeppelin. Jerry was often found primping his yard and tinkering around the house, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family who he has always taken care of and cherished.
Jerry is survived by his children, Jerry Pryke Jr., John (Holly) Pryke, and Sheri (Mark Powers) Wheeler; grandchildren, Billy Newman, Khalan (Macy) Wheeler, Simon Wheeler, Andrew Pryke and Megan (Eric Whitt) Pryke; great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Lincoln, and Murdock Wheeler; brother, Joe Pryke and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; sister, Jean Floriana; in-laws, Geraldine, Caroline and John "Jack" Haskins; sisters-in-law, Donna Shaner and Jackie (Bill) Anderson and nephew, Mike Anderson.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. where military honors will be held at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Living Hospice or .
Published in The Blade on Mar. 1, 2020