Jerry Lee Ross
Jerry Lee Ross, 71 of Oregon, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. Jerry was born in North Carolina on April 12, 1948.
He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. Jerry was a truck driver for various trucking companies the latest being Cimarron Trucking. He will be remembered for his love of animals and his family and friends will deeply miss "it's a good deal man"!
Surviving are his wife, Flo; children, Keith McNutt, Lori (Mike) Screptock, Brad (Amy) McNutt, Jennifer McNutt; many grand and great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Mille and Spunk Coughlin; and all his fur babies. He was preceded in death by his parent and siblings.
Private family visitation and funeral services will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel. Interment will take place in Willow Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas County Humane Society.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020