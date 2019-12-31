Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Jerry Lee Ross


1948 - 2019
Jerry Lee Ross Obituary
Jerry Lee Ross

Jerry Lee Ross, 71 of Oregon, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. Jerry was born in North Carolina on April 12, 1948.

He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. Jerry was a truck driver for various trucking companies the latest being Cimarron Trucking. He will be remembered for his love of animals and his family and friends will deeply miss "it's a good deal man"!

Surviving are his wife, Flo; children, Keith McNutt, Lori (Mike) Screptock, Brad (Amy) McNutt, Jennifer McNutt; many grand and great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Mille and Spunk Coughlin; and all his fur babies. He was preceded in death by his parent and siblings.

Private family visitation and funeral services will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel. Interment will take place in Willow Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas County Humane Society.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
