Jerry Lynn Bahler
May 16, 1956 - March 24, 2020
Jerry L. Bahler, 63 of Perrysburg, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at The University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born on May 16, 1956, in Toledo, OH, to Henry and Leona (Oberhaus) Bahler. On September 22, 1979, he married Linda S. Bolfa at Zion Lutheran Church in Latcha. Jerry and Linda raised a daughter and celebrated over 40 years of marriage. Jerry had been employed since 1987 with the City of Toledo as a Construction Technician in Department of Public Utilities. Jerry was to have retired this coming year after 34 years on the job. He had a great affection for the City of Toledo, possessing a knowledge steeped in the city's history and roots. Jerry was a member of: Zion Lutheran Church, The German American Society, the Local 7 AFSCME and volunteered with a host of other organizations. He enjoyed: fishing, classic cars, antiquing, and polka dancing. However, it was his family, especially wife and daughter that remained the joy of his life.
In addition to his wife, Linda; Jerry is survived by his daughter, Sarah Lynn (Jansen Deas) Bahler; parents, Henry and Leona Bahler; sister, Bonnie (Grant) Mason; brothers-in-law, Doug Bolfa and Roger Radeloff; niece, Monica Mason; nephews, Derek Mason, Brentley (Kim) Radeloff and Dean (Kathy) Radeloff; great-nephew and niece, Connor and Megan Radeloff.
Jerry will be laid to rest in a private committal service at Clay Township Cemetery in Genoa, OH. The family will host a Memorial Service, celebrating Jerry's life, that will be announced at a later date. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Zion Lutheran Church, or the Humane Society. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020