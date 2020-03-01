|
Jerry N. Keil
Jerry N. Keil, age 83, of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on February 13, 2020.
Jerry, born in Toledo, Ohio, was a 1954 graduate of DeVilbiss High School, and proceeded to major in Journalism at Bowling Green State University. During college, Jerry began his sports broadcasting career during morning drive time with comedian, Tim Conway, at the local Bowling Green commercial radio station.
With the exception of a few years early in his career when he was a radio announcer at several small radio stations in Michigan and a few recent years doing some radio announcing in The Villages, Jerry spent all of his nearly 50 years in broadcasting in Toledo. He was Sports Director at WSPD radio for 34 years, during which time he also served several years as Sports Director at WSPD television. In a career field which is notoriously unstable, Jerry's tenure at WSPD radio is practically unprecedented.
As Sports Director at WSPD radio, he dedicated much of his work to promoting and broadcasting high school sports. For decades, he was play-by-play announcer for area high school football and basketball games-of-the-week, as well as broadcasting the local teams through the state tournaments. For many years, Jerry hosted an evening sports talk show which often promoted area high school sports.
For over three decades at WSPD, Jerry was the "Voice of the Rockets" for The University of Toledo's football and basketball games. He hosted UT's "Rocket Country" and UT's coaches 'shows on television for many years, as well as produced and hosted weekly UT coaches 'shows on WSPD radio. Jerry announced Mid-American football and basketball tournament games, as well as NCAA and NIT tournament games. During his career at WSPD, Jerry was play-by-play announcer for (or covered) nearly every sport: Toledo pro hockey, the Mud Hens baseball, Golden Gloves boxing, the INDY 500, major PGA golf tournaments (including The Masters), "the swim across Lake Erie," and much more. During his career, he received several state media awards for his sports shows. A natural behind the microphone, he coined many unique phrases in his play-by-play (bend and send, eye and fly, dip and flip) which are still remembered by people of different generations.
After leaving WSPD, Jerry was an announcer for the Mid-American Conference games-of-the-week in football and basketball. In 1996, Jerry was elected as a charter member of the Mid-American Conference Media Hall of Fame for his work with The University of Toledo and the Mid-American Conference. He was elected into the Toledo City League Hall of Fame in 2008. He was particularly proud of these two recognitions.
Jerry always made himself available as speaker/master of ceremonies for numerous high school and The University of Toledo banquets and events. He is a past president of the Toledo JC's and Downtown Coaches Associations.
Jerry loved his broadcasting and never thought of it as work. He always felt his success for 50 years was because he was blessed by his Maker with talent, a wonderful voice, and a good work ethic.
Jerry loved life and lived it to the fullest, and he loved his family. Gregarious and happy with a wonderful sense of humor, he never met a stranger. A fine storyteller who didn't mind a bit of exaggeration, he made you feel as if you were part of the experience. He enjoyed traveling, golf, pickle ball, croquet, taking "JJ the wonder-pup" for cart rides, and socializing with friends. His wife, Sharon, will remember him most of all as a loving husband who every day tried to be a better person than he was the day before. He was always the first to say 'I love you' and the first to say 'I'm sorry'. He added levity to her life and will be dearly missed.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharon (Klump) of 48 years and his beloved dog, JJ; his beautiful daughters, Kris (Greg) Ballish, Cheryl (Doug) Couturier, Amy Keil Carroll; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; brothers, James Keil and Jack (Mary) Keil; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Leona Keil.
His life will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, corner of Morse Blvd & CR-466, The Villages, Florida. There also will be a memorial service at Toledo Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, 6382 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow between 2:00 and 4:00 at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jerry and Sharon Keil Scholarship (fund #302628), payable to the Bowling Green State University Foundation Inc., Attn: Gift Processing, 1851 N Research Dr, Bowling Green, Ohio 43403 or online at bgsu.edu - click on Give. Online condolences can be offered through legacy.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020