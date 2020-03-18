|
Jerry N. Keil
1936 - 2020
Jerry N. Keil, formerly of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on February 13, 2020. See Toledo Blade Obituaries dated March 1 and 2, 2020, for details of a well-lived life. Burial Services and Celebration of Life scheduled for this Saturday, March 21, have been canceled due to Coronaviris restrictions. Burial Service at Toledo Memorial Cemetery Chapel of Memories is rescheduled for 1:00 p.m, on Saturday, August 29. Celebration of Life is rescheduled for Sunday, August 30, between 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Highland Meadows Golf Club.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020