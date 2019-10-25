Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Jerry Paul "Buck" Gears Sr.


1947 - 2019
Jerry Paul "Buck" Gears Sr. Obituary
Jerry "Buck" Paul Gears, Sr.

Jerry "Buck" Paul Gears, Sr., 72, of Toledo, passed away October 22, 2019 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania. He was born February 11, 1947 to Ambrose and Ada (Matheny) Gears in Toledo. Buck was raised in Ironville and cherished and stayed true to his Eastside roots his entire life. He served his country in Vietnam and was honorably discharged as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps in 1969. Buck also served his community as a law enforcement officer for the Toledo Police Department for 22 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the VFW and also of the Loyal Order of Moose.

Jerry is survived by his fiancée, Karen Fitzgerald; children, Fauna Gears, Lisa Gears, Jerry Gears, Jr, stepdaughter Katie (Brandon) Zimmerman; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jeff, Jane, and Jay. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Joe, Jack, John, Jim, Judy, Patsy, and Dan.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ebeid Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion shown to him and to all his family and friends for their frequent visits and outpouring of love and support in his final days.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with the family to receive guests beginning at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to The , Ebeid Hospice or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
