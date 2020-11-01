Jerry R. Jones



Jerry R. Jones, age 81, passed away on October 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, John (Jack) G. Jones and his parents, Lyle G. and Nada (Mclaughlin) Jones. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sue Jones; son, Don Jones, son Jerry (Rob) Jones (Mandy); stepdaughter, Tammy Hobbes (Jeff); stepdaughter, Shawn Frayer Mackley and special nephew, Randy Jones (Kris). Also survived by his grandchildren, Ashley Jones, Nicole Henson, Jobe Mackley, George and Jake Hobbes, Giana Frayer, and Wilder and Sam Henson.



Jerry was born on August 16, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio and graduated with the class of 1957 from Libbey High School. He successfully attended most of their reunions! He served on the Maumee Police Division for 27 years retiring as a lieutenant in 1996. He held many other positions in the force including working undercover for the Metro Drug Unit. He was instrumental in the switch over from the wheel gun to the semi-automatic pistols and he was on the planning committee for the development of the Special Response Unit (SRU). He served in the Ohio National Guard for six years obtaining the rank of staff sergeant.



Jerry was a member of the Maumee Fraternal Order of Police, Toledo Police Retirees Association, the American Legion, Veterans Club #1 and the Moose Lodge in Fort Myers, and a life member of the Maumee Elks. He was a member emeritus of the National Order of Turtles- Pond 3, and was past president numerous times. He was initiated into the Barton Smith Masonic Lodge in 1974 and was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a member of the Zenobia Shrine for many years.



While living in Fort Myers, Florida since retirement Jerry enjoyed the comradery of many Ohio friends-both snowbirds and some transplants. He acquired friends from all over the country. He traveled from coast to coast to visit his family. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed. The family will be having a celebration of life for Jerry in Maumee, Ohio on May 15, 2021.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store