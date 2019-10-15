|
|
Jerry R. Mravec
Jerry R. Mravec, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Jerry was born on November 24, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio to Rudolph and Josephine (Sedlacek) Mravec. Jerry's journey was challenging indeed. He was born extremely visually challenged however, he loved to read. He graduated in 1966 from Cardinal Stritch High School and from Bowling Green State University in 1970. He was an accountant in the banking industry, and retired from the Toledo Metro Federal Credit Union in 2019. Jerry was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford where he volunteered in the food concession for bingo and worked the dining room for the parish festivals and ethnic dinners. He was a kind and gentle soul who was soft spoken and slow to criticize. He graciously accepted his ALS challenge.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Karen (Mike) Kashmer; brother, Rudy (Linda) Mravec; 3 neices, 1 nephew, and their families.
Family and friends may visit at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43551 on Friday, October, 18, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the church narthex. A Memorial Mass will immediately follow in the church with Rev. Anthony Recker officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the All Saints Building Fund in Jerry's memory. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Maddy, George, and Tony at St. Charles Mercy Hospital for the special care shown to Jerry. Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
"We were indeed our brother's keeper!"
Published in The Blade from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019