Rev. Jerry S. Craig08/06/1940 - 12/03/2020In celebration, God called Rev. Jerry S. Craig home on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Together again in unity with his wife Sharon of 63 years. Jerry was born in Toledo on August 6, 1940 to Scott and Irene (Ellis) Craig. As a basketball and cross-country standout for Whitmer High School, Toledo, OH, leadership was a natural talent framing his career aspirations to lead others in a Christian faith. Successfully graduating from the Western Tabernacle Evangelic Seminary, he went on to serve as a Reverend for 55 years, 53 of which were at Hopewell Christian Church, Toledo, OH. His hard work and dedication within the ministry resulted in him being recognized as an Elder in the Wesleyan Tabernacle Church organization.He was most proud of his work in the community in finding nontraditional ways to minister through interaction. Whether that was forming a traveling basketball team in his younger ministry years, JC & The 12 Disciples, to play inmates within state prisons with the hopes of delivering the gospel to at least one, or orchestrating the design and layout of the Christmas Wonderland at the Greenwood Mall for disabled children to give them the special attention they deserved. This ultimately led to other holiday support programs for members of Lott Industries to help their mission of enhancing lives. He always found time to coach youth sports at Hopewell Elementary School no matter the sport, age level or league as he guided many in providing a solid foundation of competitive spirit, discipline and sportsmanship, building those athletes into the men and women they are today.His entrepreneurial spirit drove him to establish Craig's Flowers & Gifts, as co-owner with his wife Sharon, who passed away November 6, 2020; they operated a successful business for the past 32 years. His love of flowers, the outdoors and creative flower designs was all for the purpose of making people smile. It opened additional opportunities with local schools and businesses where he continued to act as counselor and advisor when needed. Being in the unique position in the role of a pastor and business owner allowed for the groundwork for Senior Meal Programs for many years. This also allowed for one of his most cherished personal interest in developing the "Tree of Hope" at Hopewell Christian Church with the sole purpose of helping families in distress or need.As a devoted husband, father, grandfather and most importantly, a devoted Christian minister, the core of his character was to lead by Christian example based on the purity of one's own heart.He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Sharon.He is survived by his children, Cindy (Larry) Clement and Dave (Kim) Craig; grandchildren; Kelsey, Mariah and Zander. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda (Rick) Galloway.The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio on Monday December 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be Tuesday December 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the Hopewell Wesleyan Christian Church 1550 W. Alexis Rd Toledo, Ohio where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in Toledo Memorial Park.