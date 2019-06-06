Jerry S. Krall



Jerry Stanley Krall, age 92 of Rossford, Ohio passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on April 19, 1927 in Toledo to Anthony and Frances (Tomas) Krall. He was a 1945 graduate of Libbey High School where he excelled in Football. He continued his football career at Ohio State University while earning his bachelor's degree. He was drafted into the NFL and played for the Detroit Lions and Chicago Cardinals. Following his football career Jerry went to work for Owens Illinois, Inc. retiring as the Executive Director of Meetings and Food Services. Jerry was a longtime member of All Saints Catholic Church, was a past president of the Society of Company Meeting Planners, a former member of the Rossford Board of Education and Rossford Recreation Board and was a former Rossford High School Freshman Football Coach.



Surviving is his loving wife of 66 years, Helen (Chenetski) Krall; children, Gary (Debbie) Krall, Cheryl (Frank) Setola, John Krall, Christopher Krall, Marianne (Jack) Pearson and Chip (Connie) Krall; grandchildren, Matthew Krall, Lauren (Josh) Ivey, Nicolette Setola, Alex Setola, Jane (Christian) Sablich, Morgan Krall; Erika Krall, Helen Pearson, and Delaney Krall; sisters, Bernadine Smigielski, Pat Kowalski and Shirley (Ron) Sabin. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Irene Gray, Casmir Krall, Chester Krall, Sophie Swartz, Rose Schwind, Henrietta "Cookie" Dugan, Anthony Krall, Edwin "Midge" Krall and Ray Krall.



Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, Ohio on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2 – 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, Ohio 43460 where the family will greet guests beginning at 9 AM in the church narthex. Interment will be private at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the loving care given to Jerry. The family suggests that memorial tributes in Jerry's memory be directed to All Saints Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary