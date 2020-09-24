1/
Jerry Samuel Lacker
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Samuel Lacker

Jerry Samuel Lacker, born on January 29, 1930 in Newark, NJ peacefully passed away on September 23, 2020 in Toledo, OH, after a brief illness. He was the son of Charles Lacker and Sarah Kaplan. He was born in Newark and graduated from Weequahic High School (1948) and Seton Hall University. He loved the music business, playing the vibes and running his uncle's music store. He was one of the youngest Masters of his Masonic lodge in NJ. He had to take over his family's failing produce business – J. Lacker, Inc. when his father became sick, and built it up to a successful wholesale business running 55 trucks throughout the tri-state area. After selling his business years later he moved his family to Stamford, CT where he pursued other business ventures.

Upon retirement he relocated to Tucson, AZ where he immersed himself in the Jewish, civic and political community, holding leadership roles among numerous organizations. A voracious reader, crossword puzzle buff, philosophy lover, and world traveler, he never stopped learning and challenging himself. But above all, his family was always most important to him. This was reflected in his beautiful marriages to Harriet Lacker, Jean Weiner Lacker (d), and Margit Johnson Lacker (d).

He is survived by his beloved sister, Doris (Chuck-d) Tepperman; daughter, Jan (Cantor Ivor) of Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Mayron (Jenna), Ari (Hayley), and Jackie (Alex); and great grandsons, Chandler, Akiva, Camden, Eitan and Levi; nieces, Ellen, Lisa (Michael); and grandnephews, Jake and Sam; dear friend, Selma Master; and relative, Ianne Swearingen.

A private family funeral will take place this Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grove Street Cemetery, 308 Grove St. Kurlander Section, Newark, NJ.

Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel of Toledo, OH, the Alzheimer's Association, and the Toledo Food Bank.

Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home.

www.wickfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral
11:00 AM
Grove Street Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved