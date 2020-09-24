Jerry Samuel Lacker
Jerry Samuel Lacker, born on January 29, 1930 in Newark, NJ peacefully passed away on September 23, 2020 in Toledo, OH, after a brief illness. He was the son of Charles Lacker and Sarah Kaplan. He was born in Newark and graduated from Weequahic High School (1948) and Seton Hall University. He loved the music business, playing the vibes and running his uncle's music store. He was one of the youngest Masters of his Masonic lodge in NJ. He had to take over his family's failing produce business – J. Lacker, Inc. when his father became sick, and built it up to a successful wholesale business running 55 trucks throughout the tri-state area. After selling his business years later he moved his family to Stamford, CT where he pursued other business ventures.
Upon retirement he relocated to Tucson, AZ where he immersed himself in the Jewish, civic and political community, holding leadership roles among numerous organizations. A voracious reader, crossword puzzle buff, philosophy lover, and world traveler, he never stopped learning and challenging himself. But above all, his family was always most important to him. This was reflected in his beautiful marriages to Harriet Lacker, Jean Weiner Lacker (d), and Margit Johnson Lacker (d).
He is survived by his beloved sister, Doris (Chuck-d) Tepperman; daughter, Jan (Cantor Ivor) of Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Mayron (Jenna), Ari (Hayley), and Jackie (Alex); and great grandsons, Chandler, Akiva, Camden, Eitan and Levi; nieces, Ellen, Lisa (Michael); and grandnephews, Jake and Sam; dear friend, Selma Master; and relative, Ianne Swearingen.
A private family funeral will take place this Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grove Street Cemetery, 308 Grove St. Kurlander Section, Newark, NJ.
Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel of Toledo, OH, the Alzheimer's Association
, and the Toledo Food Bank.
