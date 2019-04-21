|
Jerry Szymanksi
Donald "Jerry" J. Szymanksi peacefully went home to the Lord on April 8, 2019.
Jerry was born in Toledo on May 4, 1930 to Frank and Stephany (Walkowicz) Szymanksi. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, was honorably discharged and went on to reitre from A.P. Parts after 30 years of employment.
Jerry is surivived by his son Joseph Sr. (Nancy); grandchildren Jackie Szymanksi-Miller and Joseph Jr. (Shana); and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Audrey, Evelyn and Sean.
Per his request there will be no visitation and interment will be private.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019