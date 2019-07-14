|
Jerry W. Kucera
Jerry W. Kucera age 77 of Toledo passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Jerry was born in Toledo On December 1, 1941 to John and Helen (Kachnarik) Kucera. He was formally employed as an heavy equipment operator, working for Glen Price, Covell Excavating and Munson Sand and Stone. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Jerry is survived by his children Gary Kucera, Kelly Colling, Terry Colling and Jerry Colling. There will be no services. Arrangements by the Urbanski Funeral Home 2907 Lagrange St Toledo.
Published in The Blade on July 14, 2019