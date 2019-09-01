|
Jerry W. Owens
Jerry W. Owens, 75, of Toledo passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital. He was born on June 10, 1944 to George and Francis (Byars) Owens in Gaffney, South Carolina.
Jerry enlisted in the Air Force as a mechanic and was stationed in Michigan. He later met the love of his life, Barbara Mlotzek in Toledo. They were married on September 3, 1966 and shared 52 wonderful years together.
Jerry retired from Champion Spark Plug, where he worked for 27 years. He was a member of the Bayview Park Amvets Post and the American Legion Pond Post 99 in Point Place; where he enjoyed having a Busch beer with his friends and other veterans. Jerry was an avid Nascar fan. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who never lost his South Carolina southern drawl.
Surviving is his wife, Barbara Owens; sons, Joe (Sandy) and Jeff (Joni); daughter, Sandy; and grandchildren, Zach, Olivia, Shelbie Jessi, Jillian, and Jenna.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry's family would like to give a special thank you to his friends and Amvets and Pond Post for their support and friendship.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019