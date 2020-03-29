Home

Jess W. Cogle Jr.


1946 - 2020
Jess W. Cogle Jr., 73, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jess was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 31, 1946 to Jess and Dorothy (Ness) Cogle. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jess was employed with Jeep as an electrician for 33 years, retiring in 2000. His memberships included: Walbridge VFW, Paragon Masonic Lodge, and the Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club. Jess was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed vacationing in Florida.

Jess is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Raquel Helle (Brian), Rick Cogle, Barry "B.J". (Meredith) Hayward, and Richard (Michelle) Hayward; along with 9 grandchildren and a great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Patsy, Dottie, and Rocky.

Graveside services will be held at Lake Township Cemetery. A memorial service and military honors will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Walbridge VFW. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
