Jesse Allen SampsonJesse Allen Sampson, 59, passed away on September 23, 2020 at Advanced Health Care Center.He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Sampson; and sister, Patricia A. Brown. Jesse is survived by his mother, Edith Sampson; daughter, Heather Johnson; siblings, Charles Sampson and Lila Ann Pierce; and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, interment will be private.