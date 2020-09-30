1/1
Jesse Allen Sampson
Jesse Allen Sampson

Jesse Allen Sampson, 59, passed away on September 23, 2020 at Advanced Health Care Center.

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Sampson; and sister, Patricia A. Brown. Jesse is survived by his mother, Edith Sampson; daughter, Heather Johnson; siblings, Charles Sampson and Lila Ann Pierce; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, interment will be private.

http://www.dalefh.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
