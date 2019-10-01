|
Jesse H. Pippin
Jesse H. Pippin, age 76, of Toledo, passed away September 28, 2019 at his home. He was born August 11, 1943 in Baxter, TN to Johnnie and Mae (McNelley) Pippin. Jesse served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. He served as Commander and Adjutant of the American Legion Adams Township Post 553. Jesse was employed with Chrysler for more than 33 years retiring in 1999. Jesse was also a 32nd Degree Mason and was a Lancer in the Zenobia Shrine. He enjoyed traveling the country with his wife and family, his favorite place was The Smokey Mountains, TN. He was an avid golfer, but most importantly, Jesse loved spending time with his family.
The love story began on a train heading from California to Ohio. Jesse was heading home on leave from Camp Pendleton and Patricia was returning home while visiting family with her parents. The chance meeting on the train was serendipitous, as Patricia's family missed the train they were scheduled to be on. The courtship continued through letters and then weekend visits. Jesse always signed his letters "I love you with all my heart and soil." Jesse and Patricia's love was rooted deeply in the soil to carry them through the good and bad times for 53 years of marriage. Jesse will be forever loved with all of our "hearts and soil."
Jesse is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia Ann (Denno) Pippin; children, Jesse (Tammy) H. Pippin, Cindy (Michael) Daum and Brenda Pippin; grandchildren, Joshua (Cassandra) Pippin, Michael (Helene) Daum, III, Chelsea Pippin, Marisa Daum, Madison Cochenour, Jesse Pippin, III and Emily Cochenour; great-grandchildren, Isabell Pippin and Brantley Pippin; siblings, Walter (Valerie) Pippin, Patricia (Michael) Newberry and Carl (Carol) Pippin; and sister-in-law, Carole Pippin. In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his siblings, Beverly McDowell, William Pippin, Verna Mae Settles, J.C. Pippin and Marie Jusko.
The family will receive guests Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). The Adams Township Post 553 will have an American Legion Service at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Bishop Mark Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice in Jesse's memory.
