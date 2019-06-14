Home

Wake
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map
MR. JESSE J. CROWELL, SR.

Mr. Crowell, Sr., 66, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, in his home. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and worked as a contractor for the Local 500. He is survived by special friend, Theresa Owens; sons, Jesse J., Jr. and Emmanuel Crowell and Isiah Crowell-Torres; daughters, Kenya and Nicole Crowell; 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Funeral Services will 4 pm Sunday, June 16, 2019 at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH, 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. Interment will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. 4400 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45428.

logo


Published in The Blade on June 14, 2019
