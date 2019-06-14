|
|
MR. JESSE J. CROWELL, SR.
Mr. Crowell, Sr., 66, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, in his home. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and worked as a contractor for the Local 500. He is survived by special friend, Theresa Owens; sons, Jesse J., Jr. and Emmanuel Crowell and Isiah Crowell-Torres; daughters, Kenya and Nicole Crowell; 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Funeral Services will 4 pm Sunday, June 16, 2019 at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH, 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. Interment will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. 4400 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45428.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on June 14, 2019