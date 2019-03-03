|
Jesse J. Michalak, Jr.
Jesse J. Michalak, Jr. age 21, of Toledo, passed away tragically due to a car accident March 1, 2019. He was born November 12, 1997 in Toledo to Jesse J. Michalak Sr. and Jennifer (Bennett) Black. Jesse was employed with Libbey Glass. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan and was known to "dress to impress." Jesse loved the outdoors, especially fishing and boating. The greatest love of Jesse's life was his son, Romacio.
Jesse is survived by his mother, Jennifer (Michael) Black; father, Jesse J. (Tracy) Michalak, Sr.; son, Romacio Michalak; sister, Alanah Black; brother, Ayden Black; grandparents, Peggy (Glenn) Johnson, Kathleen Michalak, Gilbert Loredo and Michael Cardinal; great-grandparents, Chester and Patricia Michalak; significant other, Yasenia Fisher; aunts and uncles, Chris (Oralia), Joshua (Stacy), Gilbert, Jr (Miranda), Adam, Jeremiah (Trina), Deonne (Donny) and Lorissa (Bobby) and many cousins. Jesse was preceded in death by his uncles, Casey Michalak and Demarco Loredo.
The family will receive guests Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-900). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
To leave a special message for Jesse's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019