Jesse M. Adams
Jesse M. Adams

Jesse M. Adams, age 84, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away peacefully in the care of hospice on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Limestone County, Alabama to Evia (Elmore) and Jesse Adams. After graduating from high school, he proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War for 4 years and received an honorable discharge in 1962. Jesse had a successful 40 year career at GM where he made many treasured, lifelong friends.

He was an enthusiastic sportsman and fisherman with a deep love of nature, but the true joy of his life was spending time with Norma, his wife of 50 years. Together they created a wonderful life centered around family and friends. His love of people was reflected in his passion for baking special treats for others and offering a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a true friend to all who knew him. In his later years, his church family at Boulevard Christian Church was especially dear to him with their endless support, love, and kindness. His devoted church friend Kevin was by his side at the time of his passing.

He is survived by his loving wife Norma (Dopfer) Adams; children, Nancy (John) Bates, Stacy Alexander, Jenifer Alexander, Michael Adams, Mark (Laura) Adams, Robert Alexander, Karrie Adams and Collette Adams; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brother Jeff Adams; and special friend, Tim Rockwood. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jim Adams.

Family and friends are welcome to gather from 11:00 -1:00 p.m. on Monday October 12, 2020 at the Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial honors at Toledo Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
OCT
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
