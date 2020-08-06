Jesse Simmons
Jesse Simmons died August 3, 2020, at Grant Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, following complications from orthopedic surgery at the age of 76. He was born August 7, 1943, in Moscow, Arkansas; and migrated to Toledo, Ohio, at the age of 8 with his grandparents. Jesse was a 1962 graduate of Jessup W. Scott High School. He was joined in holy matrimony with Martha Jackson in 1967. He faithfully served in the US Army from 1965 to 1971 when he was honorably discharged. The importance of education was instilled in him by his grandparents. He later went on to become the first college graduate in his family by earning a Bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo in 1980 while being employed full-time with The Dana Corporation. He retired from The Dana Corporation in 1998 after 34 years of service in a variety of positions, including Director of Minority Supplier Development.
Jesse was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Jesse loved playing golf with his friends and was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying football and basketball, including the infamous Cleveland Browns and his all-time favorite team, the Los Angeles Lakers. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was a faithful member of City of Refuge First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio.
Jesse was preceded in death by grandparents, Junior and Semolia Simmons; parents, James Simmons, Sr. and Vashti Dennis; sister, Mary Ellen Woods (Charles); brothers, Claudell Turner, Wardell Simmons, and James Simmons, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Martha; daughters, Pamela and Kristen; granddaughter, D'Asia; sister, Semolia Gaston and brother, Michael Richardson.
Visitation will be Friday, August 7th, at 9 a.m., followed by private Celebration of Life service at 10 a.m. officiated by Bishop Timothy J. Clarke (FCOG Columbus, Ohio), at House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. Interment will follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. The service is private due to Covid but will be live streamed via https://www.houseofday.com/memorials/jesse-simmons/4292325/obituary.php
, which will have a watch link posted 10 minutes prior to service. There are no restrictions on visitation or interment but please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Church of God, memo: Scholarship Fund, in honor of Jesse Simmons. First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Road, Columbus, Ohio 43232, Attn: Finance Department. Scholarship info https://scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/a500a919-17a2-4105-a4cc-51a9ebe5fbe1
.