Jessica Ball
Our beautiful daughter Jessica Yolanda Ball was called home to be with God August 8, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1987, at Wynn Army Community Hospital Fort Stewart, GA, where her father served in the Army. Jessica was raised in East Toledo where she attended Birmingham Elementary, East Toledo Junior High and graduated 5th in her class from Waite High School. Jessica loved to cook, watching the birds in her back yard with her many bird feeders, and country music especially Miranda Lambert. Jessica was an old soul and loved being around her family. She was the light in everyone's lives and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her parents, Donald and Michelle Ball; sisters, Nichole (Edward) Gibson, Jaclynn (Cathie) Ball and Christina Ball; her loving boyfriend of 8 years, Austin Allen; her three dogs, Miley, Elsa and Gracie; plus uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
We will be having a celebration of life in the future when it is safe for everyone to be together. Any donations can be made to the charity of your choice
