Jessica Ball
1987 - 2020
Jessica Ball

Our beautiful daughter Jessica Yolanda Ball was called home to be with God August 8, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1987, at Wynn Army Community Hospital Fort Stewart, GA, where her father served in the Army. Jessica was raised in East Toledo where she attended Birmingham Elementary, East Toledo Junior High and graduated 5th in her class from Waite High School. Jessica loved to cook, watching the birds in her back yard with her many bird feeders, and country music especially Miranda Lambert. Jessica was an old soul and loved being around her family. She was the light in everyone's lives and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her parents, Donald and Michelle Ball; sisters, Nichole (Edward) Gibson, Jaclynn (Cathie) Ball and Christina Ball; her loving boyfriend of 8 years, Austin Allen; her three dogs, Miley, Elsa and Gracie; plus uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

We will be having a celebration of life in the future when it is safe for everyone to be together. Any donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 13, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy to both of you on the loss of your beautiful daughter Jessica!! Treasure the time you had with her!! Love The Baumia Family!!
Pam Baumia
Friend
August 12, 2020
She was the light in every room I will miss my friend more than any word I can fathom at this point sad is an understatement I miss you jessi poo forever and a day
Tiffany Hester
Friend
August 11, 2020
The Kelly family shares their deepest sympathies and are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family! Love you
Kerry Kelly
Friend
