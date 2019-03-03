Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Jessica "Jess" McMahon

Jessica "Jess" McMahon, 31, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic due to sudden medical complications. The youngest of three sisters, Jess was born in Toledo, Ohio to Cindi McMahon (Kalka). She graduated from Start High School, class of 2006 and was pursuing her goal of becoming a surgical tech when she passed. Jess was a talented artist who enjoyed drawing and crocheting. She was a devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews, and loved spending time with them and spoiling them.

Jess leaves behind many people who will miss her dearly, including her sisters Sara Susor (Eric), Katie Grochowski (Justin); her long-time boyfriend Scott Redmond; her nephews Zach McMahon and Wyatt Grochowski; and her nieces Taylor McMahon, Addison Grochowski, and Olivia Grochowski. She was preceded in death by her mother Cindi McMahon in 2013.

Friends are welcome to gather on Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where a sharing of memories will begin at 7:00pm. Those wishing to send her family online condolences may do so at

www.ansberg-west.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
