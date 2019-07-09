|
MR. JESSIE LEE JONES
Mr. Jones, 37, passed away Friday, July 7, 2019, in the Heartland Indian Lake View Rehabilitation Center. He attended the Edward D. Libbey High School and worked for Krogers/Lott Ind. He is survived by sister, Rachel Jones and aunt, Marcella Talley. Funeral Services will be 6 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at
The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 5 PM Family/Hour Wake.
Published in The Blade from July 9 to July 10, 2019