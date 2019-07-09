Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Lee Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie Lee Jones Obituary
MR. JESSIE LEE JONES

Mr. Jones, 37, passed away Friday, July 7, 2019, in the Heartland Indian Lake View Rehabilitation Center. He attended the Edward D. Libbey High School and worked for Krogers/Lott Ind. He is survived by sister, Rachel Jones and aunt, Marcella Talley. Funeral Services will be 6 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at

The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 5 PM Family/Hour Wake.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now