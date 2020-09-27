1/
Jeston "Jess" Helton
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeston "Jess" Helton

11/21/1934 - 09/23/2020

Jeston (Jess) Lowell Helton died peacefully at Hospice of Perrysburg after a brief illness. He was a USAF veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by his longtime love, Helen Lambillotte; sister, Lorrine (Henry) Becker; niece, Lorrie (Jim) Wilson; nephew, Ryan (Penny) Becker; children, Valerie (Bruce) Hofbauer, Jeston (Pamela) Helton and grandchildren, Cristopher, Elisabeth, Kimberly and Adam. Helen's children, Michelle (Paul) Fortner, Missy (Mark) Masella, Mike Lambillotte and Helen's grandchildren, John, Amy, Leandra, Marissa and Madalyn. He was preceded in death by his parents Jeston and Lucille Helton.

The family will receive friends at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. -12 Noon. A Memorial service will begin at Noon, with Military Honors. Interment will be private.

walterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walter Funeral Home - Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved