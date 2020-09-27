Jeston "Jess" Helton11/21/1934 - 09/23/2020Jeston (Jess) Lowell Helton died peacefully at Hospice of Perrysburg after a brief illness. He was a USAF veteran of the Korean War.He is survived by his longtime love, Helen Lambillotte; sister, Lorrine (Henry) Becker; niece, Lorrie (Jim) Wilson; nephew, Ryan (Penny) Becker; children, Valerie (Bruce) Hofbauer, Jeston (Pamela) Helton and grandchildren, Cristopher, Elisabeth, Kimberly and Adam. Helen's children, Michelle (Paul) Fortner, Missy (Mark) Masella, Mike Lambillotte and Helen's grandchildren, John, Amy, Leandra, Marissa and Madalyn. He was preceded in death by his parents Jeston and Lucille Helton.The family will receive friends at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. -12 Noon. A Memorial service will begin at Noon, with Military Honors. Interment will be private.