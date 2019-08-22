|
|
Jesus "Jesse" Gonzalez, Jr.
Jesus "Jesse" Gonzalez, Jr., age 71 of Maumee, passed away with his loving family by his side on Monday evening, August 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born June 28, 1948 to Jesus Gonzalez, Sr. and Andrea (Mireles) Gonzalez in Laredo, Texas. Jesse graduated from Woodward High School and shortly after he married the love of his life, Conception "Connie" (Marroquin) Gonzalez on May 6, 1967 in Toledo. Jesse was the owner and operator of La Fronteriza, Inc. for 23 years, a well-known tortilla factory in Toledo. He was awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year of Northwest Ohio, an award he and his family were very proud of.
One of Jesse's passions was boating; he loved the water and boating on Catawba Island and Lake Erie with family and many dear friends. He also was very supportive of his grandchildren's school and sporting events, he could be found cheering them on! Most important to Jesse was his family; he was a loving and dedicated husband to Connie for 52 years; wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His legacy will live on through his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Connie Gonzalez; children, Trina (Tony) Yarrito, Cindy (Chris) Valentine and Jesse III (Trinity) Gonzalez; grandchildren, Paul, Angel, Nick, Alex, Gina, Brandon, Marcos, C.J. and Eva; great-grandchildren, Juliana, Sophia, Nevaeh, Hayden and Kamryn; siblings, Emma (Homer) Canales, Virginia (Simon) Rodriquez, Mary (Pete) Rios, Gracie (Rogelio) Hernandez, Irma (Bob) Guerrero, Roman "Mickey" (Sylvia) Gonzalez, Lydia (Joe) Ruiz and Nancy Rios; mother-in-law, Vera Marroquin and furry friends, Mickey and Blanca. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Cesar J. Gonzalez and father-in-law, Rudolfo Marroquin.
The family will receive guests on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500). Jesse's Funeral Service will begin Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 22, 2019