|
|
(News story) Jesus "Jesse" Gonzalez, Jr., 71, a railroad worker who made tortillas and chips to supplement the family income and built a multimillion-dollar enterprise, died Monday in St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee.
He had liver failure the last two years and developed pneumonia, his daughter Cindy Valentine said.
Mr. Gonzalez was president and his wife, Connie, was vice president when he sold La Fronteriza Inc. in 1994 to a Mexican company. The firm moved five years earlier to a modern plant in North Toledo, and in time it had more than 120 full-time workers, making corn and flour tortillas and corn chips under its own label and 20 other labels distributed in the the United States and in Canada.
Mr. Gonzalez was named a Northwest Ohio Entrepreneur of the Year in 1991 in the wholesale-distribution category.
"He thought he was in heaven," his wife said. "He had received other awards, but this was the most exciting one. He worked hard, and he earned it."
Mr. Gonzalez was a yard master for the New York Central and then Conrail. In the early 1970s, he said, "I'm interested in doing something else," his wife recalled. He bought a small piece of equipment, installed it in a garage in Swanton, and with his wife started making corn tortillas they sold on consignment.
"He came from a Hispanic background, so he knew Hispanics will always eat tortillas," his wife said. "He started with small Mexican restaurants selling our tortillas."
He then started selling to grocery stores, working a small route to build business.
"He could talk to anyone, and he would convince them that our product was the best on the market, which I think it was."
The company moved to Moline in northern Wood County in 1976. Within a few years, he was in business full time. La Fronteriza was one of several manufacturers to win a McDonald's contract for its breakfast burrito.
"That was a huge deal that put La Fronteriza on the map," said Jeff Pakulski, whom Mr. Gonzales hired right out of baking school to be quality manager. Mr. Pakulski, now vice president of operations at Champion Foods in New Boston, Mich., said that Mr. Gonzalez bought corn from local farmers and made tortillas and chips the old-fashioned way - steeping, washing, and grinding the corn into masa.
"He cared for his employees and often helped them out financially," Mr. Pakulski said.
After selling the firm, Mr. Gonzales and his wife lived in Nashville and Tallahassee before settling in Maumee about four years ago.
He was born June 28, 1948, in Laredo, Texas, to Andrea and Jesus Gonzalez. He grew up in North Toledo and was a graduate of Woodward High School.
Surviving are his wife, the former Conception "Connie" Marroquin, whom he married May 6, 1967; daughters, Trina Yarrito and Cindy Valentine; son, Jesse Gonzalez III; sisters, Emma Canales, Virginia Rodriquez, Mary Rios, Gracie Hernandez, Irma Guerrero, Lydia Ruiz, and Nancy Rios; brother, Roman "Mickey" Gonzalez; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Newcomer Funeral Home on King Road in Sylvania Township, where services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 23, 2019