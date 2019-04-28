Jesus "Jesse" Villarreal, Jr.



Jesus (Jesse) Villarreal Jr. was born on March 9th, 1949, in Robstown, Texas, to Jesus and Umbelina Villarreal Sr. Jesse passed away at home April 26th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Jesse is predeceased by his parents and younger brother Jimmy, Mother in law Mary (Betty) Kranz, Father in law Thomas Kranz and Brothers in law Tom Jr. and Ted Kranz.



He is survived by his loving Wife Betsy, Son Jesse (Misty) Villarreal, Daughters Christine Villarreal and Sandra (Ed) House, Granddaughters Olivia and Jessica Villarreal, Maciela House and Grandson Edward House and his faithful fishing companion and guard dog Chico. Jesse is also survived by his sister Maria Schick and brother Joe Villarreal and the mother of his children, Rosalind Villarreal, along with in-laws Jan Villarreal, Betty Kranz, Cathy (Rich) Dzienny, Bonnie Yamano, Carol (Jim) Potter, Tim Kranz, Terry (Anne) Kranz and many nieces and nephews.



Jesse retired from The Toledo Blade after 17 years as a Circulation Manager and joined the Toledo Police Department in September 1983. He proudly served the City of Toledo for 26 years and retired as a Detective in April, 2009.



In his retirement Jesse enjoyed spending time at the family cottage, boating, fishing and occasional golf outings. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo on Tuesday, April 30th from 2-8 p.m. where a Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will begin on Wednesday, May 1st at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers please consider making an appointment to donate blood/ platelets at your local American Red Cross or monetarily to the for Pancreatic Cancer research.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019