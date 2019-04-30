Services Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 (419) 865-1295 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Jesus Villarreal Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jesus "Jesse" Villarreal Jr.

1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Jesus "Jesse" Villarreal, Jr., a retired Toledo Police Department detective whose 26-year career in law enforcement followed 17 years in the circulation department at The Blade, died Friday in his Maumee home. He was 70.



Mr. Villarreal succumbed to pancreatic cancer, for which he had undergone surgery and chemotherapy after initial diagnosis about a year ago, but which had recently redeveloped, said his wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" Villarreal.



Mr. Villarreal joined The Blade's circulation department as a helper a year before he graduated Central Catholic High School in 1967 and received several promotions after he became a full-time employee. He became a circulation district manager in 1977.



But Mrs. Villarreal said the man, whom she married in 1995, had long respected police officers and aspired to become one.



"It was something that he always wanted to do, but he didn't think he would qualify," she said. "But, on a whim, he took the civil-service exam and passed."



He graduated from the police academy in 1983 and embarked on what would become a 26-year career as a patrol officer, undercover officer, and detective.



"He was all over, doing murder investigations, burglaries, and crimes against people," Mrs. Villarreal said. He "always told good stories, but they're not repeatable to the public."



"He was a good man. You could always rely on him," said Don Clark, a fellow TPD retiree who was Mr. Villarreal's supervisor during a stint on the vice squad in the late 1980s and early 1990s.



Mr. Villarreal "never had a coarse word for anyone" and was willing to drop what he was doing when needed to help fellow officers, Mr. Clark said.



Jeff Hojnacki, a retired distribution center supervisor for The Blade, said one of Mr. Villarreal's undercover assignments was in Toledo's North End - the same part of the city where he had previously managed newspaper carriers.



"He was very good at dealing with people," Mr. Hojnacki said. "The carriers looked up to him. He had few problems in what was a very rough area."



Born Sept. 9, 1949, in Robstown, Texas, to Jesus Sr. and Umbelina Villarreal, Mr. Villarreal moved to the Toledo area with his family when his father was hired by one of the area's railroads.



While working at The Blade he also attended the University of Toledo and obtained a real estate license. Mrs. Villarreal said the first house he sold was to his parents, which was a source of pride for him.



After retiring from the police department, Mr. Villarreal devoted significant time toward renovating a family cottage on the banks of the Toussaint River in Ottawa County northwest of Oak Harbor, Ohio.



"It was his pride and joy - he spent 10 years fixing it up," Mrs. Villarreal said, noting that he hired tradesmen to handle a lot of the work but also assisted and learned from them.



He enjoyed fishing and taught its nuances to his children and grandchildren. The family could fish the Toussaint from a dock at the cottage.



"It's going to be tough at first" to visit the cottage in his absence, Mrs. Villarreal said, "but it definitely will be a celebration too because he really loved that place."



Along with his wife Mr. Villarreal is survived by a son, Jesse Villarreal; daughters Christine Villarreal and Sandra House; sister Maria Schick; brother Joe Villarreal, and four grandchildren. A previous wife, Rosalind Villarreal, also survives.



The family will receive visitors from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the mortuary.



The family suggests tributes in the form of blood or platelet donations to the American Red Cross or financial donations to the 's pancreatic cancer research.



This is a news story by David Patch. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6094. Published in The Blade on Apr. 30, 2019