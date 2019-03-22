Jesusa M. Duarte



Jesusa M. Duarte, 64, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at The Toledo Hospital. Born August 4, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Raul and Pauline (Hernandez) Sotelo. She was employed by the former Diamond Crystal Brands in Perrysburg for 10 years. Jesusa loved to dance, enjoy arts and crafts, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She was a giving, lively, caring, funny lady, She was always full of life, even when her health declined. She was always a trip!



Surviving are her loving daughters, Eisa (Chris White) Duarte and Katina Martinez; brother, Raul Sotelo, Jr.; grandchildren, Fernando, Danny, Emily, Averieana, Dylan, Devinna and Olivia; great grandchildren Santos, Carlos, Evelyn and Fernando. Jesusa was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Castro.



A gathering will be from 3-7 pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where a celebration of life will follow at 7:00 pm.



pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary