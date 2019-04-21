Jim Lee Smith



Jim Lee Smith, age 81, of Osseo, MI passed away April 12, 2019 at his home overlooking the lake, which he was able to enjoy since retirement. He was born on December 25th, 1937 in Van Wert, Ohio to Vernon and Elizabeth (Roberts) Smith. He served on the Toledo Police Department for more than 28 years, retiring in 1993.



In addition, Jim served honorably in the United States Navy for 8 years. One of his most treasured memories during his time in the Navy included being a submariner on board the USS Sam Houston, an early nuclear powered ballistic missile submarine in the U.S. fleet.



Jim is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol A. Smith; sons, Jeffrey (Christine) Smith, Timothy (Tina) Smith and Todd (Monecca) Smith; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew Smith.



The family will receive guests, Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio (419-381-1900). Memorial Services will follow Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hillsdale County, Michigan in Jim's memory.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019