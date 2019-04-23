Resources More Obituaries for Jim Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jim Lee Smith

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Jim Lee Smith, a longtime Toledo police officer who was a Navy veteran and a stained glass artisan, died April 12 at his home in Osseo, Mich. He was 81.



He died of cancer, his wife of 59 years, Carol A. Smith, said.



Mr. Smith retired in 1993 after 28 years as a patrolman with the Toledo Police Department.



During various times of his career, he investigated traffic injury accidents, taught in a safety education program for area children, and weighed trucks, Mrs. Smith said.



"He loved being a policeman, but he did not bring work home and did not talk much about his work," Mrs. Smith said. "He was all about family. ... He adored his children and their families, and he liked to spend time with them - very much so. ... He was a good guy."



In retirement, Mr. Smith enjoyed spending summers with his wife at their Osseo home and winters in Zephyrhills, Fla.



He also enjoyed making stained glass lamps and window sun catchers. He volunteered to teach stained glass classes, starting in 1995 in Zephyrhills, his wife said.



She said he learned the craft from Ron Korsog, a late friend and a retired Toledo police sergeant who died in May.



Mr. Smith was born Dec. 25, 1937, in Van Wert, Ohio to Vernon and Elizabeth Smith.



He was raised in Toledo, and attended Libbey High School until his family moved to Fort Lauderdale just before his junior year began. He graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in 1955.



Upon graduation, he volunteered for the Navy and then served until his honorable discharge in 1963 with the rank of engineman first class. Mrs. Smith said he was proud of having served aboard the USS Sam Houston, one of the first nuclear-powered submarines carrying ballistic missiles.



While in service - in 1959 - he married Carol Myers; they later had three sons.



After his service, Mr. Smith moved to Toledo with his family, which by then included two children, his wife said, adding that their third son was born in Toledo.



Mr. Smith then worked loading tires onto trucks for Goodyear auto service in Toledo until he became a police officer.



He was a former member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Toledo.



Mr. Smith was preceded in death by a grandson. Surviving are his wife, Carol A. Smith; sons, Jeffrey, Timothy, and Todd; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, where services will immediately follow at 4 p.m.



The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Hillsdale County in Michigan or a .



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at: [email protected] , 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade. Published in The Blade on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries