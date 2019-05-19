Resources More Obituaries for Jim Shea Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jim Shea

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) TEMPERANCE - Jim Shea, a longtime furniture store owner, most recently in Monroe, who trod the boards in community theater productions across the region and danced at the annual German-American Festival in Oregon, died Monday in his Temperance home. He was 74.



He died in his sleep of an apparent heart attack, his wife, Renate Shea, said. He had respiratory problems, but the couple had just concluded a full month and more of work and travel. The afternoon before he died, Mr. Shea completed a run as FDR in the Bedford Community Theater production of Annie - a role he'd played at least six times with other companies.



"He has been such a force in everybody's life," his wife said.



The couple had plans.



"We were really going to figure out how we can retire for sure," his wife said.



Mr. Shea specialized in sales, but added furniture design to his repertory at Amish Custom Furniture and Accents on South Monroe Street. The store sells living room and bedroom furniture, but also "desks and book cases, bread boxes to high chairs, patio furniture, pretty much the whole house," said his daughter Heidi Shea, who is office manager.



He'd turned to furniture made by Amish artisans in Holmes County, Ohio, because "it was American made and handmade, and good quality." Mr. Shea brought modern touches to the Ann Arbor Collection he designed.



"That was his thing: It's not your grandmother's furniture," his daughter said.



In the 1970s, he opened Dinettes and Summer Casuals, featuring dining room, kitchen, and patio pieces, in Maumee. He transplanted the store, initially with a similar theme, to Monroe in the early 1990s.



In Toledo, his father and uncle, Jerry and Ed Shea, were partners in Shea's Furniture. As a child, according to family lore, Jim Shea put price tags on the furniture in the family home. At age 14, he was helping in the store and, by 16, he was on the sales floor and making deliveries. His parents later opened J. Shea & Sons Furniture, which also offered appliances, televisions, and carpeting.



He was born May 11, 1945, to Virginia and Jerome Shea in Tampa, where the family stayed during his father's World War II military service. They settled in West Toledo, and Mr. Shea was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He had an associate degree in business from the University of Toledo. An Army veteran, he met his wife while stationed in Germany.



He was a 45-year member of the Toledo affiliate of the American Turners, founded in the 19th century by German immigrants. In the Turners, he took part in shows that allowed him to sing and dance and act. Wearing traditional costume, he took part in dance exhibitions at the annual German-American Festival in Oregon.



He joined Bedford Community Players at the suggestion of someone who heard him sing karaoke, his daughter said. He also performed in Oregon's community theater group; at the Croswell Opera House in Adrian, and with the Toledo Repertoire Theatre. Through the years he had roles in Chicago, Guys and Dolls, The Pajama Game, Brigadoon, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.



He was co-creator of an Irish-themed revue of jokes and music, "Corny Beef and Cabaret," that had St. Patrick's Day-season and autumn runs over the last decade.



"We just had a blast working together," said Mike McCarty of the band Extra Stout and a co-creator of the review. "He would hammer home the idea that you have to know your lines and timing, and then he would forget his lines, and we would all laugh. He was easygoing and did a great job building the sets."



Surviving are his wife, the former Renate Rotter, whom he married Oct. 26, 1968; daughters Heidi Shea and Trisha Farquharson; brothers Mike and Joe Shea, and two grandchildren.



A gathering of friends is to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, on South Dixie Highway, with a time of remembrance at 7 p.m.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on May 19, 2019